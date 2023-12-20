D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) SVP Aron M. Odom Sells 1,213 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

