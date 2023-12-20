DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.20

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.20 and traded as high as $98.40. DBS Group shares last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 40,286 shares.

DBS Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.62.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $1.3729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

