Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.