Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,825 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $1,796,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479,686 shares in the company, valued at $86,236,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,825 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $1,796,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479,686 shares in the company, valued at $86,236,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,817 shares of company stock worth $9,258,303. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 17.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

