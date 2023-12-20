Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.67.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$8.24 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.48 and a 52-week high of C$8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.02.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of C$643.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$711.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7933468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,151.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,680 shares of company stock worth $134,018. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.