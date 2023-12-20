Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.45.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

