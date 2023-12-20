e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.65

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.65 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 8.58 ($0.11). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 8.66 ($0.11), with a volume of 779,911 shares traded.

e-therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.65. The company has a market cap of £50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 20.13.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

