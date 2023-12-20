Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.19

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.19 and traded as low as $29.90. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.
Eagle Financial Services Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 9.88%.
Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Financial Services
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.