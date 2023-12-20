Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.19

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.19 and traded as low as $29.90. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

