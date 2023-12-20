Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.70.

Shares of EXP opened at $204.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $129.25 and a 52-week high of $205.93. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

