EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.31

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.31 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 26.60 ($0.34). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.36), with a volume of 574,745 shares trading hands.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.31.

EKF Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

