Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.21.

ELAN opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $49,998,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7,468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

