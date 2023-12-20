Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.95

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $14.96. Eltek shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 297,348 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Eltek Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of -1.41.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Eltek had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Analysts expect that Eltek Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Eltek’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELTK. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eltek during the third quarter worth about $375,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eltek by 14,290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

