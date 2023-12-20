Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENTA stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $193.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.49. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

