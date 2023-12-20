Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.57.

NYSE:ENV opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after buying an additional 438,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,038,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

