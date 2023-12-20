Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.31.

Shares of EFX opened at $246.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equifax by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Equifax by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

