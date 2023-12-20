ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESAB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of ESAB opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. ESAB has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $40,715.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

