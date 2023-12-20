Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.68. Evogene shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 443,373 shares.

EVGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Evogene to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.85 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 354.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Evogene by 265.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

