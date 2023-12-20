Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.12. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 43,328 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

