Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.12. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 43,328 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVOK
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Featured Stories
