EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 87.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51,847 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

