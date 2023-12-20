Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,150 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $408.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

