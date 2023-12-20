Farmers Trust Co. Has $19.96 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.36.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.