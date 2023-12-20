Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

