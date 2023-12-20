F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.40

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.40 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.18). F&C UK Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.18), with a volume of 383,228 shares trading hands.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.40.
About F&C UK Real Estate Investments
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than F&C UK Real Estate Investments
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for F&C UK Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C UK Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.