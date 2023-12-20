Financial Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.2% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

