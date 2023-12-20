Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Free Report

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

