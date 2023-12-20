Financial Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

JPM stock opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $168.47. The stock has a market cap of $487.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average is $148.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

