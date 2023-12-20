Financial Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 60,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE JPM opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $487.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.