First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.79

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $13.73. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 6,373 shares changing hands.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.46.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 59.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 422,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

