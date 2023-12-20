First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 296 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

