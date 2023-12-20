First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 509 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 113.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,623,000 after buying an additional 704,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 323,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $227.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.84.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

