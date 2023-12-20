First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCO stock opened at $390.48 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

