First Hawaiian Bank Buys 4,111 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

