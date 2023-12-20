First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14,457.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $184.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.61%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

