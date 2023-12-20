First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.