First Hawaiian Bank Has $747,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $335,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 80.3% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $390.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $396.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.46.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

