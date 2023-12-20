First Hawaiian Bank Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.