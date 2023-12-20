First Hawaiian Bank Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Masco by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

