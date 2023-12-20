First Hawaiian Bank Has $902,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

