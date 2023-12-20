First Hawaiian Bank Has $991,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.