First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One by 28.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $186,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.00.

Cable One Stock Up 2.4 %

CABO opened at $554.19 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $506.18 and a twelve month high of $861.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.90. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

