First Hawaiian Bank Invests $738,000 in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFRD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

