First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 22.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $221.18 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $156.76 and a 12 month high of $224.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

