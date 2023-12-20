First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,113 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

