First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,356 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,810 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

