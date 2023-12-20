First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,356 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,810 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corteva by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

