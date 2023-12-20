First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 3,020 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 97.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $154.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

