First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,351,000 after buying an additional 197,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,770,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $100.93.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weatherford International

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.