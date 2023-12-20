First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.0 %

ZBH stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.