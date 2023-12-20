First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 97.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

