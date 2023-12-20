First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,630,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,023,000 after acquiring an additional 485,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATO opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

